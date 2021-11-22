Q: Does UHV have a way for community members to learn about the events of the previous year and look at enrollment and financial information?
A: On Nov. 9, the University of Houston-Victoria hosted the 2020-2021 UHV President’s Annual Report & Excellence Awards. As part of the annual report, UHV creates a website that highlights major events and accomplishments from the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The website can be viewed at www.uhvannualreport.com.
The theme for the 2020-2021 annual report was “Up to the Challenge” to mark how UHV came through the difficult times of the past year thanks to the combined dedication and efforts of the university’s faculty, staff, students and the community. In the midst of a pandemic, UHV opened two new buildings last year: UHV Northwest, which is home to the UHV Small Business Development Center, the Center for Regional Collaboration, Athletics and the university’s kinesiology program; and University South, the new academic building that houses the university’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. UHV also received a $2 million grant – the largest in the university’s history – from the M.G. & Lillie A. Johnson Foundation to help fund construction of the university’s first student health and recreation center.
The annual report website includes videos featuring interviews with UHV students, faculty and alumni. The interviews feature highlights about the university’s three academic schools, student life events and athletics.
The website also has photos from through the 2021 fiscal year and from the 2020-2021 UHV President’s Annual Report & Excellence Awards event; highlights of major accomplishments, partnerships and contributions; a numbers page with a breakdown of the university’s financial and enrollment figures; and a comprehensive list of donors who gave to the university during the year.
In addition to information about the university’s academic schools, student life and athletics, the website also features videos about three awards that were presented during the annual report event. The People Who Make a Difference Award was presented posthumously to Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy and was accepted by his wife, Kay. This award pays tribute to those who have supported the university and made a difference in the quality of life of the community. McCoy was a longtime supporter of UHV, and his company Rawley McCoy & Associates has worked with the university on the construction of many of the buildings on campus.
Another award from the event was the Community Partnership Award, which was given to David and Tammy Murphy for their ongoing support of UHV and involvement on campus including speaking at alumni events, offering many resources to help UHV students and overseeing the Chick-fil-A licensee location on the UHV campus. In addition to owning and operating the Chick-fil-A locations in Victoria, the Murphys have created programs to support students and the community, including the Chick-fil-A Future Business Leadership Scholarship, offering resources to students who work at their restaurants, creating “The Hub” in downtown Victoria as a study and training space for students, and committing $100,000 to help fund Innovation Collective in Victoria.
The Student Leadership Award was awarded to Tiarah Figueroa, a senior communication major from San Antonio. Figueroa is serving her second year as president of the UHV Student Government Association. During the pandemic, she led efforts to keep students engaged and connected despite the need to work and learn from home. During her time at UHV, she has worked in the Office of University Advancement, as a tutor in the Student Success Center and most recently in Student Services.
The previous year was full of exciting developments for UHV in spite of the difficulties of a pandemic, and the university is excited to see how its students, faculty, staff and the community have risen to the challenge and found success.
