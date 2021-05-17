Q: I heard that UHV is a Hispanic-Serving Institution. What does that mean?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is one of hundreds of higher education institutions in the country that are designated as Hispanic-Serving. The U.S. Department of Education designated UHV as a Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2013.
A university or college can be designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, also known as an HSI, if its enrollment of full-time undergraduate students is at least 25 percent Hispanic. At UHV, Hispanic students make up more than 40 percent of undergraduate enrollment.
According to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, the number of HSIs in the country is growing, as well as Hispanic student enrollment at colleges and universities. In 2019, there was a total of 569 HSIs. Furthermore, Hispanic enrollment in higher education is expected to exceed 4.4 million students by 2025.
With this designation, UHV is eligible to receive additional federal funding and grants that could expand educational opportunities at the university. Along with this status is the motivation to continue to make sure that all UHV students reach their academic goals and help support the growing population of Hispanic college students.
UHV has been working toward providing support systems for Hispanic students and their families. Work groups from the UHV Diversity and Race Task Force, the Latino Faculty & Staff Association, Enrollment Management and the Student Success Center have been conducting research about the different Latino and Hispanic communities to better support the UHV students who are from those communities. More Hispanic and Latino students from our region and across the state, including San Antonio, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley, are interested in attending UHV, and the university is working toward making the transition to college easier for students and families.
One way UHV is doing that is by looking into different ways to reach out to Spanish-speaking families, such as having sessions where families can speak to a Spanish-speaking staff or faculty member. There also are plans to have videos and slideshows available in conversational language with information that parents would need to know, such as what is needed to apply to college or for financial aid, rather than having straight Spanish translation of text from documents.
As an HSI, the university is motivated to make sure that all students feel welcome at UHV and know that UHV is here to help them achieve their educational goals.
