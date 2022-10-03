Q: It is national Hispanic Heritage Month, and I heard that UHV is a Hispanic-Serving Institution. What does that mean?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is home to a diverse student body, with students from across the Crossroads, the country and beyond receiving an affordable higher education. We are proud to say that UHV is a Hispanic-Serving Institution, also called an HSI. As an HSI, the university is driven to maintain an environment where all students feel welcome and where all students will receive the help they need to achieve their educational goals.
The U.S. Department of Education designated UHV as an HSI in 2013. A university or college can be designated as an HSI if its enrollment of full-time undergraduate students is at least 25% Hispanic. With this designation, UHV is eligible to receive additional federal funding and grants that could expand educational opportunities at the university.
In the past several years, the university has seen its Hispanic student population grow.
For this fall, Hispanic students make up 45% of the undergraduate student population, which is an increase from 42% in 2018. The amount of Hispanic graduate students has seen a steady growth as well, from 24 % of the graduate student population in 2018 to 31% this fall.
While the university has worked to serve its growing Hispanic student population, UHV is taking steps to achieve a higher status to receive the Seal of Excelencia as a Hispanic ‘Thriving’ Institution. The Seal of Excelencia comes from Excelencia in Education, a national Latina-led organization that promotes Latino student success in higher education through advancing institutional practices, conducting analysis to inform educational policies and promoting Latino student achievement. The Seal of Excelencia is a national certification for institutions that strive to go beyond the enrollment of Latino students.
To achieve this, the university recently formed the UHV Hispanic Thriving Institution Leadership Council. The council will consist of faculty, staff and students from across the university who will work together to ensure that UHV is an institution where Hispanic students will thrive. The council’s efforts will further advance the university’s strategic plan which outlines a pathway to transform the institution into a model for student success, a leading rural public institution and an example for strategic growth and innovative excellence.
UHV is a place where students can forge their path to success, and we are here to help them get there.