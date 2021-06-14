Q: I heard UHV has a testing center. Could you tell me more about it?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria provides a variety of services through the UHV Testing Center, located in Suite 1129 of Jaguar Hall, 2705 Houston Highway. The center serves current and prospective UHV students, staff and faculty in both Victoria and the UHV Katy instructional site. The center also provides testing services to the public so community members do not have to travel outside of Victoria to take certain exams.
The center helps coordinate and proctor tests for the UHV schools of Arts & Sciences, Business Administration, and Education, Health Professions & Human Development. Some of those tests include comprehensive exams for both undergraduate and graduate students. The center also assists with proctoring exams for UHV courses offered through Interactive Television and makeup tests. UHV students who require academic accommodations also can elect to use the center.
The center’s staff also proctors tests for education companies and government agencies. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has made this service temporarily unavailable, the Testing Center is a PearsonVUE Test Site for the Texas Educator Certification Examination Program, tests that educators must pass to become certified to teach in Texas public schools. Community members also may take the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality occupational exams through the center.
Some of the exams available to the public include the Accuplacer and the Texas Success Initiative Assessment, also known as the TSI. These exams help determine a student’s readiness for college-level coursework. The Miller Analogies Test, a standardized test used by some universities for graduate admissions, also can be taken at the center.
The center recently began offering in-person services again for certain exams, including the Miller Analogies Test, testing for Texas Commission on Environmental Quality occupational licensing, and correspondence proctoring for other institutions. These in-person exams are limited and are only available by appointment for now. Those who wish to take the TSI Assessment and Nelson-Denny Reading Test can do so online through the center.
The UHV Testing Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing candidates who need accommodations can contact the center for more information. For a full list of tests available at the center or for more information, email testing@uhv.edu.
