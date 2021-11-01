Q: I need to do some research about my great-grandfather who lived in Victoria. Is there a local resource that could help me?
A: The Victoria Regional History Center is a resource available to the community. It is located in UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., inside the UHV Library. The center is a collaboration between UHV and Victoria College and holds institutional records and other materials that document the history of the two higher education institutions as well as the greater Victoria area, including the surrounding counties of DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Calhoun and Lavaca.
Available materials include photographs, books, reports, manuscript collections, scrapbooks and directories, as well as databases. Some of these materials are available at the UHV Library, while other books and archives are stored at a new, climate-controlled area inside UHV Northwest, 1604 E. Airline Road. These include books dating back to the 1800s. To access materials stored at UHV Northwest, patrons should request materials to be retrieved ahead of time.
The archived UHV materials at the center are records that have permanent legal, fiscal, administrative and historical value. They include published materials by and about UHV faculty; news releases; photographs; policies and procedures; campus planning; minutes and scrapbooks of student clubs and organizations; financial records; annual administrative reports; committee minutes; UH System Board of Regents minutes; and more.
The center also has digitized versions of VC student newspapers and the former UHV student newspaper, which ran from 1976 until 1987. In addition, the center is home to bound newspapers from the Victoria Advocate, as well as the newspaper’s photo archives from 1950 to 1997. The issues of the Victoria Advocate dating back to 1846 are scanned into microfilm, while more recent issues are available through a digital database as well as in physical copies and bound volumes.
A popular service that the center offers is assistance with research about local people, events and buildings. The city directories at the center date back to the early 1900s, and students and community members often research an address or how the city has changed through time. Another popular service the center offers is access to different databases to help with genealogy or family history research.
The center’s staff currently is working on a project to collect personal experiences and stories about life during the COVID-19 pandemic. UHV and VC students, faculty and staff, as well as the surrounding Victoria community, are invited to submit their experiences. Submissions can include poems, stories, journal- or diary-style entries, photographs, drawings, paintings, or audio or video recordings. The center also will be home to the Texas Coastal Bend Community Oral History Project, which will have recordings of oral histories from Victoria area residents.
To check out a book from the Victoria Regional History Center, patrons will need a UHV Library card, which is free and available at the UHV Library. For other services, a library card is not needed but fees may apply.
The Victoria Regional History Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more about the center, go to vrhc.uhv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.