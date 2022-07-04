Q: I enjoyed the previous exhibits that were in the UHV Library, including the Black History Month collection of historical photos and the student art exhibit in April. When will the next exhibit be available?
A: We are glad that you enjoyed the previous exhibits and displays at the UHV Library. As summer is in full swing and families are going on vacations, the Victoria Regional History Center has put together a new exhibit that will feature pictures of summers in previous years.
The Summer Memories exhibit will be hosted from Tuesday to Aug. 26 on the third floor of the UHV Library inside UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and it will be viewable whenever the library is open. The Victoria Regional History Center is a collaboration between UHV and Victoria College that holds institutional records and other material that document the history of UHV, VC and the greater Victoria area.
Summer Memories is a collection of more than 60 local photographs from a variety of time periods ranging from the 1800s to the 1980s. The photographs came from many sources, including personal photos from families and individuals as well as the Victoria Advocate’s photo archives. The images will show many fun summer activities such as fishing, swimming in pools, going to the beach and riding bicycles. The pictures also include a bicycle race from the 1960s and pictures from baseball and softball games at Riverside Stadium. In addition, a digital display of pictures on a monitor will include captions and descriptions of the activities taking place in the slides.
The Victoria Regional History Center chose to offer this exhibit as a celebration of summertime and to help people of all ages recall some of their favorite memories of summer activities and vacations. The exhibit is an expansion of a previous tabletop display that was used in previous years.
This exhibit is just one example of how the UHV Library and the Victoria Regional History Center are working to expand ways to display elements of Victoria’s history and other items that the community may enjoy. We hope you and other community members will come by and take a look at how Victoria residents through the years have enjoyed their summers. To see when the UHV Library is open go to libcal.uhv.edu/hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.