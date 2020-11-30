Q: My daughter has decided that she wants to start taking college courses for the first time in the spring. What does she need to know about applying to college?
A: Earning a college degree is an invaluable investment for a career in almost any field or industry. Spring registration is underway at many institutions of higher learning, so now is the time to apply.
A good first step is for your daughter to check the admission requirements of the universities or colleges she is interested in attending. Some state universities and colleges require submitting an application through ApplyTexas.org, while private institutions may have separate application programs. Your daughter also will need documents, including her high school transcript and SAT, ACT or TSI Assessment test scores.
Another decision your daughter will have to make, if she hasn’t already, is what field she would like to study. Many institutions have an academic catalog of all degrees, majors and concentrations listed on the school’s website.
There are vocational schools and two- and four-year colleges and universities that offer a variety of programs and class schedules. The University of Houston-Victoria offers more than 80 academic programs in the arts and sciences; business administration; and education, health professions and human development fields. To learn what programs are offered at UHV, go to UHV.edu.
Another thing to consider is what kind of class schedule will work best for your daughter. Enrolling as a part-time student might work best if your daughter has a job, or enrolling in online courses, if available through the university or college.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a chance that your daughter’s classes may be held virtually for the spring semester. At UHV, spring classes will be offered in hybrid, real-time online and traditional online modes. It is best to check with an adviser at your school of choice to find out how classes are being offered in the spring.
Then, there is the question of how to pay for college. There are a variety of ways for your daughter to pay for her education, including financial aid, scholarships, grants and loans. She will have to fill out the Free Application for Student Aid, or FAFSA. To find out what documents and information you will need and to fill out an application, go to www.StudentAid.gov. Contact your school of choice to find out what scholarships are available to you.
These are just a few things to know about applying for college. For more information, contact an adviser at the university you plan to attend.
Do you have a question about the University of Houston-Victoria? Contact Amber Aldaco, UHV communications specialist, at 361-570-4296 or aldacoa@uhv.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.