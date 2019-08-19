Q: What is UHV doing to help students get settled in and start the fall semester?
A: As the summer draws to a close, the University of Houston-Victoria is excited to see the new freshmen and transfer students and welcome back returning students to the fall semester. The first day of classes is Aug. 26, and the university has a lot of events planned to help students get into the right mindset for learning.
The first thing the university is planning is move-in day for new students on Thursday. This day is all about getting new students settled into their campus housing. It also is a time to let their families make sure students have everything they need and say goodbye.
Friday is the start of Jaguar Journey, a three-day event that helps new students learn about the university and prepare for their first college classes. During the weekend, students will participate in several activities, including a campus tour to help them learn their way around, a comedy show featuring Barry Brewer, Casino Night with games and karaoke, a dance-off and a Walmart shopping trip. Students also will listen to presentations and panel discussions about various topics such as sexual misconduct and mental health, campus resources and how to succeed. Sunday evening, students will celebrate the end of the weekend with a ceremony and Glo Pool Party hosted by UHV Residence Life and the Residence Hall Association.
Although Jaguar Journey is for new students coming to UHV, the university also has a full week of activities planned to welcome students back to campus starting Monday and extending throughout the week. This year, Welcome Week will have a theme: “There’s No Place Like UHV.”
Monday and Tuesday, the Student Government Association will host an information table on campus at the shuttle drop-off area. Students will be able to get information about the campus, pick up some spare supplies for class and more. They also can pick up passports, which students can have stamped when they participate in Welcome Week activities. At the end of the week, students who got their passports stamped can turn them in to participate in drawings for gift cards.
Another thing students can do Monday is get their first-day-of-school photos taken with jaX, the university’s mascot. There also will be a fair to help students learn about the Daily Deals program and meet some of the businesses that plan to offer discounts and services to UHV students during the year.
Throughout the rest of the week, students will have the opportunity to participate in several activities, including a “Chill With Recruiters” event with popsicles and ice cream treats, a movie night hosted by Residence Life, “Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Financial Success” hosted by Financial Aid, a JP’s Market pop-up food pantry, Grocery Bingo, the annual Splatterbeat event and more.
One particularly exciting event will be “You’re Not in Kansas Anymore: Explore Your New Library” from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday. This event will allow students to see the new UHV Library in UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. Later that evening, UHV International Programs will host a “Desserts Around the World” event for students in the Jaguar Hall Lobby from 5 to 7 p.m.
In addition to all of the activities for students, the university also will host a Part-Time Job Fair that is open to the public 2-5 p.m. Tuesday in the UHV University Commons Multi-Purpose Room. If you need a part-time job, come to the fair.
The university is ready to welcome back students for another great year of learning.
