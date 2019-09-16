Q: When is UHV’s new bookstore going to open, and what will be available?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria’s first bookstore, Jag Station, is open now. The university has a temporary location set up on the first floor of UHV University Center, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., and the permanent location will open in October on the first floor of the University Commons student center and will be almost 2,800 square feet. The bookstore is open to the public and is run by Follett, a company that operates nearly 1,200 bookstores on college campuses across the U.S.
We are excited to give students a place to come for textbooks, school supplies and UHV-branded gear. More services and items will be available when Jag Station moves to University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St.
The primary purpose of Jag Station is to help students get the textbooks they need for their classes. The store lets students either purchase or rent their books, and at the end of the semester, purchased books can be sold back to the store. Students can get their books in the store or through the store’s website at bkstr.com/houstonvictoriastore/home, and their orders usually are ready to be picked up at the store two days later. Community members also are welcome to purchase textbooks.
Another benefit the bookstore offers students is a price-match option. If a book is available for a better price through Amazon or Barnes & Noble, the bookstore will match that price. This only applies to regular listed prices, not Amazon Prime discounted prices. For books published by Cengage Unlimited, the store also offers a subscription option that allows students to pay one discounted group price for a set of books instead of having to purchase each book separately at full price.
In addition to books, the store sells a variety of classroom supplies. Students can get basic supplies such as pens, pencils, notebooks and pads of graph paper, protractors and calculators. The store also sells North Face backpacks, USB memory sticks, earbuds and headphones, battery chargers and more. Once the store moves into its permanent location in University Commons, it also will sell technology products and books other than textbooks.
Another exciting benefit of the bookstore is easy access to UHV merchandise. Customers can purchase clothing, including T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, jackets, hoodies and hats. In addition, there are myriad other items with the UHV and Jaguars logos, such as cups, umbrellas and decals.
The Jag Station Bookstore is an exciting addition to UHV’s growth and expansion. The store is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. Come by and take a look.
