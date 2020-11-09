Q: My son will be attending UHV next year. Are there mentorship programs available to help him transition to college?
A: Congratulations to your son for deciding to take the next step in his education. The University of Houston-Victoria wants students to succeed and has the resources for students who need support during the first couple years at the university.
The UHV success coaches are a part of the Student Success Center. The coaches help guide students through their freshman and sophomore years by advising and connecting them to resources. In addition to advising students, the coaches also serve as instructors for the freshman seminar courses to teach students about the skills needed to be successful in college and their careers.
The freshman seminar courses also serve as an opportunity for coaches to get to know the students and better understand the areas where they may be struggling. If a student is having difficulty with a course, the coach can refer the student to a tutor. Typically, students would be able to meet with tutors in person, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, tutoring is taking place virtually through Upswing, an online service. Through this service, students can either submit an assignment for review or schedule real-time tutoring.
A coach might also refer students to attend sessions led by supplemental instructors if the student is struggling in a specific core class. A supplemental instructor is someone who has taken the course and can help provide clarity with assignments and lessons. The instructors host sessions at set days and times outside of the normal class meeting time, and students can join as they please.
The coaches also have hosted workshops outside of the freshman seminar course that focus on areas crucial for success in college and in life. Topics have included how to make smart money choices, understand student loans and communicate in the professional world. Workshops have been put on hold for this semester, but students can look forward to them when it is safe to meet in large groups.
Students can schedule a coaching session with student success coaches by phone, email or virtually through Microsoft Teams. A coach always is available to meet with a student, and the student can meet with a coach as frequently as needed. During these sessions, students can talk with coaches about any classes they are struggling with, as well as tips for time management and study habits.
For more information about the UHV student success coaches, go to www.uhv.edu/student-success-coaches.
