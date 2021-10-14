Despite the gloomy weather, the mood was cheerful at the University of Houston-Victoria Thursday afternoon.
Dozens of people shuffled inside UHV’s newest, state-of-the-art science, technology, engineering and mathematics building to escape the dreary sky and oppressive humidity outside. Through the new building’s clear glass walls, onlookers could be seen milling about. Some sat, some stood and others perched on the stairs to watch as university officials snipped through a ribbon with oversized scissors and made a special announcement about the university’s future.
UHV officials held a public ribbon cutting for their STEM building Thursday and announced they will rename and reorganize their three schools into colleges as well as introduce a fourth college dedicated to the sciences.
Several UHV officials spoke at the ribbon cutting. The reorganization of current colleges and the new College of Natural & Applied Sciences will allow the university to continue to grow, UHV Provost Chance Glenn said.
The STEM building houses three biology labs, two chemistry labs, a dedicated physics lab and labs for computer science programs, said Dmitri Sobolev, associate professor of biology. These new facilities will allow faculty to conduct research that was previously difficult to achieve since UHV had just two dedicated labs.
The facilities are also capable of housing more equipment for students to utilize, like a virtual autopsy table that allows them dissect cadavers and a 210-degree visualization screen.
“I believe spaces can be transformative,” University of Houston System Chancellor Renu Khator said. “They can transform the work, they can transform the way we think, they can promote the learning environment.”
The unveiling of the STEM building and transformation from schools to colleges is an important point of evolution for UHV, Khator said. The campus is expanding, and since UHV is the only four-year university in the Crossroads, there is a need to grow the campus.
“We have a responsibility to provide that kind of educational opportunity for the residents of this region going forward,” Glenn said.
By offering the new College of Natural & Applied Sciences, UHV will be able to serve as a pipeline to area industries, like oil and gas or the coastal plants, Glenn said.
With these new STEM programs, UHV hopes to attract more students, said UHV president Bob Glenn in a press release.
“This will make UHV an even stronger contender in the higher education marketplace and better serve our current and future students,” he said.
