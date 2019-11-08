Update:
Power has been restored at Victoria College, according to a news release issued a little after 10 a.m. Friday.
The college experienced a partial outage affecting nine buildings on its main campus.
Power was restored to all the buildings by 10 a.m.
No classes were affected.
Previously:
Parts of Victoria College are experiencing a power outage that was reported Friday morning.
As of 8:45 a.m., college officials were determining the extent of the outage and whether to suspend classes, said Coy Slavik, college spokesman.
He said additional information would likely come later Friday morning.
Discovered about 6 a.m., the outage is affecting some areas at the college.
Although many students do not attend class on Fridays, some adult education students do, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more information later.
