The University of Houston Victoria’s Victoria and Katy campuses will start spring break at noon Thursday amid rising concerns for the new coronavirus.
All face-to-face and online classes are canceled.
Both UHV in Victoria and UHV Katy offices remain open.
Neither campus has any confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
Decisions about classes after spring break will be made and communicated next week.
“We decided to cancel our classes starting at noon Thursday out of an abundance of caution,” said UHV President Bob Glenn. “The safety of our faculty, staff and students always is at the forefront of any decisions we make.”
Despite UHV’s decision to cancel classes, Victoria College has no plans to close campus or suspend in-person courses, college spokesperson Coy Slavik said Thursday afternoon. Spring break is scheduled from March 15-21. Classes are scheduled to reconvene March 23.
This is silly.
