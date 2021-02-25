Victoria school district is helping to distribute a "huge supply" of milk and eggs to local families at 102 Profit Drive until 4 p.m. Thursday.
The milk and eggs were given as a donation to a local organization that needed assistance with distributing them, said Ashley Scott, a spokesperson for VISD.
The giveaway is taking place at the loading dock located around the corner from the district's administration building, said Yvonne Rossman, the district's Connection Center coordinator.
Supply chain issues during last week's winter weather have led to empty shelves of staples at some local grocery stores, The Advocate previously reported.
