Recently, I came across an article that got me thinking. The author advocated for allowing your children to fail, noting, “I recently told (my son) it’s my job to let him fail while he’s still at home with me because he needs to learn how to lose his ---- and then pick it up and move forward. In my experience, that’s the most important of life skills.”
She discourages “snowplow parenting” – the sort of hovering and overpowering parent who clears the way for their kid so that failure is not an option – because kids who don’t learn how to fail and recover are not going to make it in real life.
Fifteen years of study, research and teaching/coaching in the field of resilience have informed my thoughts on this topic. One of the primary reasons kids don’t “make it” – whether in school, sports, relationships or life – is they never learned how to deal with failure.
Here’s the reality: Failure is our friend, and it’s not fatal.
Every time I fail, I learn what doesn’t work and what not to do next time I’m in this situation.
Every time I fail and get up to go at it again, I build my self-confidence and my resilience, my ability to bounce back from or persevere through anything that life can throw at me.
Every time I hit resistance and push on; every time I encounter adversity and keep on moving forward; every time I hit a wall and successfully find a way around, over, under or through it, I build my life skills and resilience and strengthen the probability that I will be successful.
But to do that, I need to fail and move forward again. I need to encounter the resistance and adversity and persist to success. Just like a muscle, resilience is built with gradual and progressive exercise.
This year, let’s resolve to allow our children to fail and recover, to fall down and get back up, to face adversity and to find the inner strength to move forward to victory.
Let’s resolve to be there to encourage and even offer input or assistance when asked but not to “fix it” or “make it go away.”
If we allow them to, our children will grow resilient, and there will be nothing that can stop them from achieving their goals.
