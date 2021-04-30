The Victoria College Choir, VC Choraliers and Victoria Civic Chorus will combine to perform a Spring Choral Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Victoria.
The cost for the concert is $10. The event will include traditional choral music, including the "Requiem" by Faurè with orchestra and guest soloists.
“This special concert is dedicated to the memory of Eugenie Fuhrman, longtime singer and board member of Civic Chorus and former voice instructor at Victoria College,” said VC music instructor David Means. “Much of the music is traditional choral favorites, including the 'Requiem' by Gabriel Faurè.”
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests are required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the facility. Social distancing is also required.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is at 4102 N. Ben Jordan St. in Victoria.
“Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is always our first choice for choir concerts because they have a large stage area and both a grand piano and an organ down front,” Means said. “They also have better than average acoustics that really helps with choral singing. It also is a large space and will accommodate lots of audience members.”
