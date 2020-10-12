Q: I was unable to take classes at Victoria College at the beginning of this semester because I had to stay home and watch my school-age children. Now that my children are back in school, I am interested in knocking out some of my basics this semester. Is it too late?
A: Good news! It is not too late to begin fall 2020 classes at Victoria College. While most classes are 16 weeks, VC also offers courses that can be completed in eight weeks, or even as short as four weeks. You can enroll now for four-week and eight-week classes that begin as early as Oct. 19 and as late as Nov. 16.
The eight-week classes being offered online include Art Appreciation (ARTS 1301), United States History II (HIST 1302), Lifespan Growth & Development (PSYC 2314) and Texas Government (GOVT 2306). Also from Oct. 19 to Dec. 17, VC will offer Sports Officiating (PHED 1308), which will be offered in a hybrid format (online/face-to-face), and Learning Frameworks (EDUC 1300), which will be conducted in real-time remote. Real-time remote classes will meet at a regularly scheduled time, but students will participate via Webex video conferencing instead of attending class on campus.
General Psychology (PSYC 2301) will be offered as an online four-week class from Oct. 19 to Nov. 13. Art Appreciation (ARTS 1301) and United States History I (HIST 1301) will be offered online from Nov. 16 to Dec. 17.
Q: Are there any GPA or other academic requirements to take four-week and eight-week classes?
A: No. The only requirement is completion of the Texas Success Initiative Assessment (TSIA).
Q: Is there a limit on how many four-week classes I can take?
A: Students should enroll in only one four-week course at a time because the course is fast-paced and covers 16 week’s worth of material in four weeks.
Q: What are the advantages of taking these courses?
A: Since the students are focused on just one subject at a time, many tend to do better than when they take more than one course over a traditional 16-week semester.
Q: How safe is it to take face-to face class?
A: Victoria College is committed to delivering quality education and training while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the entire VC community. Anyone entering a VC building must pass a health screening and temperature check to receive a date-specific sticker that must be visibly worn at all times while at a VC facility. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing is required at all VC facilities. Face-to-face classrooms cannot exceed more than 10 students.
Q: When is the deadline to enroll for these classes?
A: You can register for upcoming four-week and eight-week classes through Oct. 16. For more information, call 361-573-3291 or live chat at VictoriaCollege.edu.
Jacbob Flores is Dean & Associate Professor Division of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences at Victoria College
