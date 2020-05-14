VC hosting Virtual Open House on May 19
Contributed Photo

Area residents will be able to communicate live with Victoria College staff on Tuesday when VC hosts a virtual open house from 4 to 6 p.m.

Participants will be able to join live sessions using Cisco WebEx video conferencing software to get information on admissions, support services, tuition and financial aid. Advising will also be available to discuss VC’s education and training pathways and to assist high school students wishing to take dual-credit classes through Victoria College.

“Registration for the summer and fall semesters is underway, and this event will give anyone who is interested in attending VC a chance to get their questions answered in time to register for classes,” said Rachel Sily, Victoria College outreach specialist.

Representatives will be on hand to share information about the following Victoria College pathways industrial trades, nursing, allied health continuing education,  physical therapist assistant, respiratory care, business, technology, public service and adult education.

Although Victoria College locations have been closed since April 1 in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to close schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VC has continued to serve its students remotely.

Visit bit.ly/VCOpenHouse for a link to a RSVP form for the event.

For more information on the virtual open house, call 361-573-3291.

