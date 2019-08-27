A national health vendor that had partnered with the Victoria school district to provide flu shots to students at no cost this year instead will not be offering flu vaccine clinics, according to a news release.
Shawna Currie, VISD spokeswoman, said she was told by Healthy Schools LLC on Tuesday that the vendor will no longer have a flu vaccine clinic with the Victoria school district this year.
"Unfortunately, Healthy Schools has discontinued the flu vaccine clinics for all school districts in Texas," Currie said in a news release.
Healthy Schools is a Florida-based vendor that provides services at no cost to parents and schools, including flu vaccine clinics and immunizations.
The Victoria school district had partnered with the vendor this year to offer a no-cost flu vaccine clinic for students this fall for flu season. The flu vaccine clinics were scheduled for later this fall.
Currie said she was told by the vendor that service will not be provided to Texas school districts because the growing cost of running free flu clinics has "made it impossible for Healthy Schools to continue the program" in the state this year and in the future.
The school district has sent emails to all parents in the district to inform them that Healthy Schools will be reaching out to those who had submitted digital consents for their child to receive a flu shot through the program.
The Victoria school district also recommended that parents reach out to the local health department or their child's pediatrician to inquire about an alternative cost-free or low-cost flu vaccine, Currie said.
Healthy Schools had not responded to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon nor was there any news release about the discontinued services to Texas school districts on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.