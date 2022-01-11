Enrollment numbers at community colleges have dropped nationwide, and Victoria College says the school is doing all it can to encourage Crossroads area students to stay in school.
Victoria College did see a drop in enrollment in credit classes for the 2020-2021 academic year although the drop in enrollment has since steadied, said Jennifer Kent, Victoria College president. One reason that the enrollment numbers have steadied is because the college provides services that not only help students succeed academically, but as a whole person, said Edrel Stoneham, vice president of Victoria College student services. They’ve also implemented a special enrollment event designed to help prospective students complete their enrollment, Stoneham said.
While community college enrollment typically changes with the economy, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic made education obstacles like work, transportation, housing and childcare more difficult to overcome, Kent said.
“The typical student at VC is 27 years old and often has a family to take care of,” she said. “At the onset of COVID, many community college students struggled to take care of their children’s online learning while focusing on their own classes.”
Enrollment at Victoria College dropped from 3,683 students in the fall of 2019 to a preliminary count of 3,110 students in the fall of 2021, according to the latest data available from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. That represents a 15.56% change in enrollment for the school. That drop off is large, but the college has managed to stymie it, losing just 102 students from fall 2020 to fall 2021.
A range of programs that address both academic and nonacademic needs of students can be credited for preventing enrollment from dropping further, Stoneham said.
“I think that’s been key to our success,” he said. “We know that our students are coming here with challenges, and if we’re only looking at that student from an academic standpoint, we’re going to lose them.”
In order to address the needs of students outside of that academic bubble, the college has implemented programs like food pantries to address food insecurity, a clothing closet, mental health services and a health clinic on campus, Stoneham said.
Victoria College has actually seen an increase in noncredit courses since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Kent said.
“What happens is, when colleges are reporting their enrollment, we only report our credit enrollment,” she said.
The noncredit courses students are taking reward them with certifications that can lead to higher paying jobs, Kent said.
Noncredit courses at the school include welding, electrical, real estate, plumbing and more, according to the Victoria College Workforce and Continuing Education schedule.
On Saturday, the college held a Super Saturday event designed to help students complete their enrollment, Stoneham said.
“We know that a lot of our students are working, a lot of them have families, and so coming to campus Monday-Friday might not work,” he said.
To deal with that issue, the college made it easier for busy students to enroll by allotting time on Saturday before the semester begins to complete their entire enrollment in a single day, Stoneham said.
“Whatever program a student may be interested in, we’re able to serve that student to be able to enroll,” he said about the services available. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the testing center was open to assist students with placement tests. Representatives from workforce programs were on hand to assist students and all hands were on deck to help each student fully complete their enrollment by the time they left the student services building.
