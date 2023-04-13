The fate of a $10-million bond for a new Victoria College building lies with voters in Victoria County.
During a Monday night forum on the campus of the University of Houston-Victoria, Victoria College officials said the bond for the Student Success Center directly supports its student body, 40% of whom are enrolled in workforce training and continuing education.
The proposed three-story facility would include a new library, tutoring center and testing center. An admissions office and advising center would also be housed in the new building.
Victoria College has already raised $26.5 million for the project from gifts, grants and institutional funds, campus officials said.
If the bond is approved by voters, property-owning taxpayers in Victoria County would pay 0.21 cents per $100 worth of property for three years beginning in 2024. For a home valued at $100,000, a taxpayer would owe $2.10 for the bond, Victoria College Vice President of Administrative Services Keith Blundell said.
"An increase would normally be between $10 to $11 for an $100,000 home for 20 years," Blundell said.
An opponent of the bond, local newspaper publisher Emmett Alvarez, said the bond comes during a bad economic time.
"We've got inflation, gas price increases, cost of living increases, tax appraisal increases and an increase in taxes overall," Alvarez said. "It's a burden."
Blundell said county taxpayers will be rewarded in 2027, when the 20-year bond for the college's Health Sciences Center will be paid in full. Taxes owed to Victoria College will decrease by $5.80 for every $100,000 of property valuation.
Alvarez said he was not sure the campus needs more facilities, especially if there is still space available in the existing buildings.
"I don't know what the overall capacity on this campus. Just all the sudden, we are at this point of 'let's pass this bond,'" Alvarez said.
Jennifer Kent, president of Victoria College, said the Student Success Center could help the school cut utility costs. The current library accounts for 40% of the college's electricity bill, she said.
"We looked at how we can repurpose and our board of trustees found that the most fiscally responsible thing to do was to move into a cost efficient building," Kent said.
Election day is May 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters 18 years and older can also vote early beginning April 24.