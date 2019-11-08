Victoria College experienced a four-hour power outage across nine buildings on its main campus Friday morning.
The outage was discovered about 6 a.m. Friday, and it was restored to all VC buildings by 10 a.m., according to a VC news release.
No classes were affected by the outage. Most classes are not conducted on Fridays aside from a few adult education courses, college spokesman Coy Slavik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.