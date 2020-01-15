Victoria College will receive a $583,750 federal grant to expand the Museum of the Coastal Bend, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Wednesday.
The grant comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities, according to a news release from Cornyn’s office. The grant will help the museum create space for an additional permanent exhibit and increased programming capacity.
“Texas’ Coastal Bend has a rich culture and deep heritage to celebrate,” said Cornyn in the release. “I commend the Trump Administration and leaders in Victoria who worked to secure this funding for Victoria College and the Museum of the Coastal Bend.”
