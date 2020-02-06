Laney Aiken’s 4,000 index cards helped her win the Victoria County Spelling Bee.
“I feel like I’m going to pass out,” said the Cade Middle School seventh-grader. “I don’t remember half my words.”
Laney won the Victoria County Spelling Bee against 24 other Victoria County students Thursday morning. She and her co-champion, Aaron Ehsan, will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee on Mar. 7.
“I’m more nervous at this point because I never made it past this point,” Laney, 12, said about her victory.
In preparation for her campus and county spelling bee, Laney said she and her family made 4,000 index cards, each with a possible word. Her family would then read her the words and have her spell them.
“We have boxes of flashcards everywhere,” said Laney’s mother, Jaimye Aiken.
Laney said they brought index cards with them everywhere to study. She even had her friends try to read her the cards, but some of the pronunciations are difficult.
In her studies, Laney has learned new words, and her favorite word is phycology, which is the study of seaweed.
Laney remembers the word because her mother mispronounced it initially.
To perfect the pronunciation, Aiken would use her phone to learn how to say the word correctly.
“Some of (the words) are hard to pronounce,” Aiken laughed.
Aiken said she is very proud of Laney’s accomplishment, but it’s not done yet.
“There’s going to be more practice and more flashcards,” she said.
Laney was one of the older competitors among the elementary and middle school students. There were two eighth-graders who led the pack in age, and two first-graders among the youngest.
Lincoln Thompson, Victoria Christian School first-grader, sat in the front row of competitors and his feet dangled half a foot from the ground. Lincoln adjusted the microphone in front of him as low as it could go, but he still had to tilt his head upward.
Lincoln misspelled a word in the first round of competition, but he and the other students received gift bags when they reunited with their families.
Aaron, who came in second, said he is excited to return to the regional spelling bee.
The Stroman Middle School seventh-grader competed at the regional level three times and made it to nationals twice.
Aaron placed 42nd at nationals in fifth grade and placed 51st at nationals when he was in sixth grade.
“My goal is to make it to nationals again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.