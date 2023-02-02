Two spelling bee co-champions from Victoria County advanced to next month’s regional spelling bee.
Chev Bondoc, a fourth grader at Chandler Elementary School, finished in first place after correctly spelling the word “grobian,” a term for a person who is both messy and humorous.
“I’m pretty relieved because I was practicing for some time, and I’m also very happy because this is my first time getting first place in the district spelling bee,” Chev said after receiving a medal from the Victoria College staff who oversaw the bee. He finished last year’s spelling bee in fourth place.
Cade Middle School eighth grader Karan Chand will also advance to the regional bee, which is set for March. He received a medal from Victoria College, as well.
“I’m happy because I studied hard,” Karan said.
Stroman Middle School’s A’Ziah Barrera gets his thoughts together during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
The countywide spelling bee featured 23 students in grades three through eight. It was held at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex.
When studying for the spelling bee, the co-champions used methods to improve their memorization and vocabulary abilities.
Chev studies with his family’s help.
“We usually go over the words, and I’ll just read every column every 30 minutes or so,” Chev said. “Once I’m done reading all the words, we will highlight ones we’re gonna focus on again.”
While practicing his spelling skills, Chev had his sights beyond the county bee.
“Actually, he prepared for the regionals and not the (county bee),” Chev’s father, Roel Bondoc, said. “He set his goals higher.”
Karan has a study routine, as well.
“I look up the words, then their pronunciation, and then I spell it,” Karan said. “Then once I’m done looking up the words, I ask someone to test me.”
Both co-champions said they would hang their new medals in their bedroom, but not before they show them off at school.
The regional spelling bee, which serves as a qualifier for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, will be held at the Region 3 Education Service Center in Victoria on March 4 beginning at 9 a.m.
Smith STEM Academy’s Krista Rankin spells out her word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Chandler Elementary’s Chev Bondoc celebrates after being named one of the co-champions during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Cade Middle School’s Karan Chand, left, and Chandler Elementary’s Chev Bondoc, right, were named co-champions during the Victoria County Spelling Bee.
Stroman Middle School’s A’Ziah Barrera gets his thoughts together during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Rowland Elementary’s Levi Costello thinks about his word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Vickers Elementary’s Grace Kalu spells out her word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Nazareth Academy’s Emily Porche looks off at the audience during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Dudley Elementary’s Avery Villarreal thinks about her word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
DeLeon Elementary’s James Nguyen spells out his word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Torres Elementary’s Jeremiah Hancock sits with his competitors during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Howell Middle School’s Coby Jimenez thinks about his word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Our Lady of Victory’s Wynter Strauss thinks about her word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Mission Valley Elementary’s Zane Gabbert walks up to the microphone during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Aloe Elementary’s Mark Skoruppa thinks about his word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Nursery Elementary’s Tinsley Grogan spells out her word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Howell Middle School’s Coby Jimenez thinks about his word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Our Lady of Victory’s Wynter Strauss thinks about her word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Mission Valley Elementary’s Zane Gabbert walks up to the microphone during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Aloe Elementary’s Mark Skoruppa thinks about his word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Nursery Elementary’s Tinsley Grogan spells out her word during the Victoria County Spelling Bee Thursday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.