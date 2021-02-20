The Victoria school district will have a staff work day on Monday and begin on-campus learning with a two-hour delayed start Tuesday, according to a Saturday district news release.
District officials will continue to assess damage to district buildings and notify staff and families about next steps, according to the release.
District officials will notify students and their families of significant damage at their respective campuses.
The announcement comes after days of school were canceled because of severe winter weather in the county and region.
