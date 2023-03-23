The Victoria East High School Golden Sabers and Saberettes Dance Teams recently attended their last competition of the season at the Ascension State Challenge in Katy.
Varsity and junior varsity were each awarded first place for all six team dances (three each) as well as Judges' Award trophies for scoring in the 90's.
Both teams were named grand champion in their respective classes (team size). The varsity won first place in the hip hop category and second place in military, both regardless of class.
The varsity was awarded the Challenge Elite award for being a top scoring team.
The Trio and Ensemble each won first place and all soloists received a first place rating.
Soloists Madison Williams, freshman, and Alysa Salazar, junior, both placed fourth in their grade levels.
“I told the girls this was the year, and this was the team to bring it all home and they lived up to it,” said Misty Calvez, Golden Saber Dance Team director.