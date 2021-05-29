East Titans logo
The Victoria East Titans' logo

 Advocate File Photo

Each year Victoria East High School honors the achievements of the exemplary students that represent the best of the best at the high school.

VISD Student Leader Awards

Julie Diebel

Nevaeh Pereira

Mackenzie Sneath

Allison Soester

Dillon Swanson

Honor Roll (maintaining an A average all year)

Hunter Baros

Milica Filipovic

Katelyn Kahanek

John McHale

Rania Palmer

Rylie Ramos

Raquelle Rodriguez

Lien Tran

Hiral Vazir

Isaiah Villarreal

Lily White

A Honor Roll

10th Grade

Aubriana Benson

Omarion Cross

Brylie Koopman

Melissa Sanchez

Morgan Stewart

Amelie Trevino

11th Grade

Caden Allen

Alyssa Alvarado

Ori Ebnet

J'kobe Ellis

Lindsey Garcia

Adora Herrera

Jeremy Jenkins

Kaden Kolle

Ying Liang

Issac Lu

Jenna Moyers

Emily Quinn

Andrew Rivera

Trent Zappe

12th grade

Jasmin Caltzonzin

Justin Chung

Stanley Chung

Aliyah Davis

Julie Diebel

DeAngelo Garcia

Aaron Holochwost

Grant McIntosh

Jake Mower

Elijah Perry

Kathy Pham

Ricardo Rios

Allison Soester

Christopher Stines

Leslie Vega

Katelyn White

Gabriella Williams

American Legion Boys State Delegates

Xavier Moore

Elijah Perry

Brayden Beckner

Kaden Kolle

Texas Boys State

Grant Biles

Kaden Kolle

Elijah Perry

Xavier Moore

Honors Cord Program

Naomi Flores

Christian Garcia

Anastacia Morales

Corinn Wallner

Armed Services Enlistees

Christian Garcia

Jace Muniz

Kayla Weishan

National Speech and Debate Association

Earning the degree of Superior Distinction: Logan Kubala

Quill and Scroll - International Honorary Society for High School Journalists

Jayauna Cameron

Faith Flores

Raquel Garcia

Austin Rankin

Angelique Torres

P-TECH, Pathways in Technology Early College High School

Aniyah Adames

Orion Adams

Juliana Anzaldua

Alexis Bailey

Gabriel Garci

Rihanna Gardner

Anissa Garza

Rico Gonzalez

Jose Hernandez

Blair Jimenez

Azaeya Martinez

Robert Ramirez

Heaven Rivera

Collin Robles

Madison Rogers

Aubrey Ross

Fernando Sierra

Celeste Valadez

Jaz'mine Villarreal

Amira Waheed

Departmental Awards

Algebra 1: Bryson Ortega

Math Models & Applications: Celeste Briones

Geometry: Jesus Sauceda Patino

Algebra 2: Leith Porras

Algebraic Reasoning: Marvin Marshall

Pre-Calculus: Priscilla Barboza

Calculus: Julie Diebel

College Prep Math: Galilea Gamez

Statistics: Brian McCarthy

Computer Science: Christopher Stines

English 1: Isabela Benson

English 2: Brylie Koopman

English 3: Trent Zappe

English 4: Nolee Botello

College Prep English: Elijah Countryman

Advanced Animal Science: Kaylyn Matula

Anatomy & Physiology: Jeremy Jenkins

Aquatics: Caleb Korczynski

Biology: Christopher Stines

Chemistry: Ori Ebner

Environmental: Adora Herrera

Forensic Science: Krista McNary

IPC: Amelie Trevino

Physics: Stanley Chung

Rocketry: Melissa Sanchez

Engineering, Design, & Problem Solving: Jake Mower

Government: Kaylyn Matula

Economics: Samantha Velazquez

U.S. History: Austin Schneider

World History: Jaden Gonzales

World Geography: Amelia Trevino

Psychology: Constance Crisp

Sociology: Sarah Castaneda

AP Social Studies: Zoey Lopez

Spanish 1: Jaz’mine Villarreal

Spanish 2: Katelyn Kahanek

Art: Madeline Klein and Amber Short

Drill Team: Alexis Galindo

Ballet Folklorico: Anastacia Morales

Band: Sammantha Garza

Orchestra: Luisa Villegas

Cheerleading: Taylor Hernandez

Choir: Divine Garza

Journalism: Tamyra Carroll

Newspaper: Jenna Moyers

Yearbook: Raquel Garcia

Photojournalism: Naideline Rodriquez

Speech and Debate: Logan Kubala

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.