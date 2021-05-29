Each year Victoria East High School honors the achievements of the exemplary students that represent the best of the best at the high school.
VISD Student Leader Awards
Julie Diebel
Nevaeh Pereira
Mackenzie Sneath
Allison Soester
Dillon Swanson
Honor Roll (maintaining an A average all year)
Hunter Baros
Milica Filipovic
Katelyn Kahanek
John McHale
Rania Palmer
Rylie Ramos
Raquelle Rodriguez
Lien Tran
Hiral Vazir
Isaiah Villarreal
Lily White
A Honor Roll
10th Grade
Aubriana Benson
Omarion Cross
Brylie Koopman
Melissa Sanchez
Morgan Stewart
Amelie Trevino
11th Grade
Caden Allen
Alyssa Alvarado
Ori Ebnet
J'kobe Ellis
Lindsey Garcia
Adora Herrera
Jeremy Jenkins
Kaden Kolle
Ying Liang
Issac Lu
Jenna Moyers
Emily Quinn
Andrew Rivera
Trent Zappe
12th grade
Jasmin Caltzonzin
Justin Chung
Stanley Chung
Aliyah Davis
Julie Diebel
DeAngelo Garcia
Aaron Holochwost
Grant McIntosh
Jake Mower
Elijah Perry
Kathy Pham
Ricardo Rios
Allison Soester
Christopher Stines
Leslie Vega
Katelyn White
Gabriella Williams
American Legion Boys State Delegates
Xavier Moore
Elijah Perry
Brayden Beckner
Kaden Kolle
Texas Boys State
Grant Biles
Kaden Kolle
Elijah Perry
Xavier Moore
Honors Cord Program
Naomi Flores
Christian Garcia
Anastacia Morales
Corinn Wallner
Armed Services Enlistees
Christian Garcia
Jace Muniz
Kayla Weishan
National Speech and Debate Association
Earning the degree of Superior Distinction: Logan Kubala
Quill and Scroll - International Honorary Society for High School Journalists
Jayauna Cameron
Faith Flores
Raquel Garcia
Austin Rankin
Angelique Torres
P-TECH, Pathways in Technology Early College High School
Aniyah Adames
Orion Adams
Juliana Anzaldua
Alexis Bailey
Gabriel Garci
Rihanna Gardner
Anissa Garza
Rico Gonzalez
Jose Hernandez
Blair Jimenez
Azaeya Martinez
Robert Ramirez
Heaven Rivera
Collin Robles
Madison Rogers
Aubrey Ross
Fernando Sierra
Celeste Valadez
Jaz'mine Villarreal
Amira Waheed
Departmental Awards
Algebra 1: Bryson Ortega
Math Models & Applications: Celeste Briones
Geometry: Jesus Sauceda Patino
Algebra 2: Leith Porras
Algebraic Reasoning: Marvin Marshall
Pre-Calculus: Priscilla Barboza
Calculus: Julie Diebel
College Prep Math: Galilea Gamez
Statistics: Brian McCarthy
Computer Science: Christopher Stines
English 1: Isabela Benson
English 2: Brylie Koopman
English 3: Trent Zappe
English 4: Nolee Botello
College Prep English: Elijah Countryman
Advanced Animal Science: Kaylyn Matula
Anatomy & Physiology: Jeremy Jenkins
Aquatics: Caleb Korczynski
Biology: Christopher Stines
Chemistry: Ori Ebner
Environmental: Adora Herrera
Forensic Science: Krista McNary
IPC: Amelie Trevino
Physics: Stanley Chung
Rocketry: Melissa Sanchez
Engineering, Design, & Problem Solving: Jake Mower
Government: Kaylyn Matula
Economics: Samantha Velazquez
U.S. History: Austin Schneider
World History: Jaden Gonzales
World Geography: Amelia Trevino
Psychology: Constance Crisp
Sociology: Sarah Castaneda
AP Social Studies: Zoey Lopez
Spanish 1: Jaz’mine Villarreal
Spanish 2: Katelyn Kahanek
Art: Madeline Klein and Amber Short
Drill Team: Alexis Galindo
Ballet Folklorico: Anastacia Morales
Band: Sammantha Garza
Orchestra: Luisa Villegas
Cheerleading: Taylor Hernandez
Choir: Divine Garza
Journalism: Tamyra Carroll
Newspaper: Jenna Moyers
Yearbook: Raquel Garcia
Photojournalism: Naideline Rodriquez
Speech and Debate: Logan Kubala
