Beginning fall 2022, Victoria East and West high schools will move to eight-period days. School start and end times will not change, remaining 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
After months of careful consideration, the district has opted for an eight-period day at the high schools starting for the 2022-2023 school year to allow students more opportunities to find their ‘&’. With an extra period worked into the schedule, students will have more time to pursue what they are interested in through electives, dual credit courses, and more.
“The eight-period day will be a benefit to all students by offering more focused opportunities for student remediation, student extension of learning, and many students will no longer have to choose between one elective or program of study over another,” said Victoria East principal Justin Gabrysch. “Students will be able to participate in diverse activities that will expand and accelerate their “&” through a variety of course work and experiences that we would not be able to offer without this extra period.”
An extra period will also provide students who may be struggling in a class or want more time to recover credits or attend interventions. This opportunity will allow for students lacking in credits or EOC requirements to get back on track during the regular school day.
“I am excited because moving to an eight-period school day now provides students with more opportunities,” said Victoria West principal Paul Fleener. “More opportunities to explore and develop their passion, more opportunities for student involvement in various activities on campus, and more opportunities for learning.”
It remains a top priority of the district to provide students with the resources necessary to achieve their goals and upon graduation from VISD, having found their ‘&’. With the introduction of new courses, programs and schedules, there are hours, days, weeks and months of planning and discussion that go into it. Students remain at the forefront of everything the district does, and this new plan is intended to give them an avenue to reach new heights.
