Kids will be able to learn about fire safety, first aid and teamwork at Fire and Ice, a free event hosted by the Victoria Fire Department from 9 a.m. to noon July 21 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex, 211 N. Ben Wilson St.
The event will be in the basketball court area.
Children entering third and fourth grades will have the chance to meet local first responders. Firefighters and EMTs will educate participants on fire safety and how to administer CPR and first aid. Teamwork is essential in the fire safety world, which is why team building exercises will be included in the day’s activities.
The event will have a maximum of 30 participants. Participants must register in advance by visiting victoriatx.gov/fire. Caregivers must bring a completed photo release waiver and liability waiver the day of the event.
Children may be dropped off at the location once forms are completed. Each participant is asked to bring a bottle of water and a snack.
Baskin-Robbins will be the ice to the department's fire and will provide free ice cream at the end of the event.
For more information, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 361-485-3462 or firemarshalsoffice@victoriatx.gov.
To learn more about Victoria Fire Department programs and services, visit www.victoriatx.gov/fire.