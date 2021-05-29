Victoria East and West High School hosted the 11th Annual Celebration of Success on May 10 and May 11 for seniors who participated in AVID.
AVID’s mission is to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society. To learn more about the VISD AVID program, visit www.visd.net/avid/
Recipients are
Victoria East High School Seniors
East AVID Senior of the Year: Aliyah Davis
Aliah Alvarez, Aliyah Davis, Leaunna Dean, Naomi Flores, Chloe Frederiksen, Alexis Galindo, Gabriella Gomez, Faith Gonzales, Marianna Hinojosa, Sierrah Hinojosa, Leshantie Jones, Esmeralda Mendez, Christiana Monroy, Lizbeth Munoz, Cassandra Nambo.
Also, Brenden Orr, Patrick Orr, Nevaeh Pereira, Meadow Popp, Zaniah Reyna, Regina Rodriguez, Angelyn Tovar Pena, Vanessa Vazquez, Leslie Vega, Alyssa Villarreal and Giani Wimbish-Gay.
Victoria West High School Seniors
West AVID Senior of the Year: Fatima Martinez
Julianna Barrientes, Tyler Blaschke, Tiara Casey, Mario Cervantes, Adrian Chavez, Jaylen Davila, Flor Erazo Soto, Atiana Gamble, Fatima Garcia, Anali Garduno, Kaitlyn Girndt, Elssie Guerrero, Vanessa Gutierrez, Chloe Hallmark, Luke Hernandez, Jaelah Johnson, Chloe Luna, Damion Marin, Fatima Martinez, John Martinez, Kristina Martinez, Lynda Martinez, Angelica Menchaca, Haley Mendoza.
Also, Madison Nelson, Humberto Olivarez, McArthur Perez, Amanda Powell, Kaylee Ramirez, Berenice Rodriguez, Christian Ruiz, Jessie Sanchez, Aryana Sorrell, Kelly Tschoepe and Samantha Vigil.
