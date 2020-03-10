Victoria school officials could cancel planned extracurricular events because of the continual spread of COVID-19.
“We’re looking at the full calendar this week and saying at what point do we need to make a decision,” said Quintin Shepherd, Victoria school district superintendent. “You have to make a decision at some point. We can come back from spring break and in the span of a few hours have a pretty good idea.”
Quintin said the decision is not made lightly, and it will start by looking at a six-district scheduled band concert for Saturday. UIL is not offering guidance on whether the events should continue, and the choice is left to school officials.
“This week, we’ve started to talk about nonessential functions and social distancing,” Quintin said. “We are having conversations about social distancing at any event where there is more than 100 people in a semi-confined space. We’re operating out of an abundance of caution right now, and that’s strictly for the safety of our students and our staff.”
COVID-19, or the coronavirus, became known in China and has quickly spread to several countries. The U.S. has seen 647 cases and 25 deaths because of the virus with 13 reported cases in Texas, according to the Center for Disease Control.
There are no reported cases in the Crossroads.
The virus spreads through people who are within 6 feet of one another and through respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes. School districts across the country have started taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including Victoria school district.
Because of how the virus is spread, Victoria schools are being cautious in exposing its students and the community. Those options are not decided lightly, Shepherd said, and there are a lot of factors that play into each one.
“We want to stay away from telling people what they can or cannot do,” Quintin said. “Everyone needs to make their own decisions, but we’re asking you to make smart decisions based on your health.”
Shepherd said now is the time to be overcautious to avoid the spread of coronavirus because once exposure reaches 20% of the community, it becomes harder to avoid.
He said if the virus is discovered in Victoria then it is likely to be everywhere else at that point.
“There’s a slightly comforting thought in that we will not be alone,” he said.
Last week, the district started making plans for disinfecting campuses during spring break and on a weekly basis.
Each teacher is stocked with disinfecting wipes to clean desk tops and door handles throughout the day. They have also reinforced proper hand washing with their students, and implemented handwashing breaks in the day, Quintin said.
Campus administrators also posted CDC posters about handwashing and the virus in hallways, entryways and near bathrooms.
“Everybody that comes in the building sees that we’re taking this very seriously,” Shepherd said.
The custodial staff is also using the district’s new Clorox 360 devices. They are electrostatic cleaning devices that encompass a targeted area and take away the need to spray and wipe every surface. The divide is also being used on buses, Shepherd said.
During spring break, the district will undergo a deep clean. The custodial staff will target high-traffic areas such as the cafeteria, locker rooms and computer labs with the Clorox 360 device.
“It’s also a little bit like practicing for a fire drill. When you practice for a fire drill you practice for what is not a reality. You practice so you are ready,” Shepherd said. “Should there be an incident, and we close down our schools, we’re going to want to have confidence that we can do a really good job getting everything back to standard.”
Those skills come in handy for cleaning public areas outside of the district, Shepherd said. The school district is better equipped and staffed to clean large areas, and it can help the city and county as needed to disinfect areas such as the library.
“We know that as a school district our custodial crew has access to tools that probably neither the county nor the city have access to,” Shepherd said. “We have a staff that’s trained to utilize those tools.”
Shepherd said the district is looking at a variety of scenarios that could come from the spread of the virus, and school officials are building plans for each of those.
For instance, if a confirmed case of coronavirus is discovered in Victoria, that does not mean the school district will close its doors.
“I would be super cautious, but that has not been a cause to close schools,” Shepherd said. “As we get smarter about the virus and what our response should be that answer could change.”
One of the most pressing reasons to cancel classes would be if a student or staff member contracted the virus and entered a district facility. Shepherd said he does not see this as a likely outcome, but he is working to develop a plan.
If the schools were to close, Shepherd said, students who rely on free and reduced lunches won’t be left without.
“When more than 60% of our student population is on free and reduced lunch, we know that food security and food necessity is a big issue for a lot of our students,” he said.
The district would find ways to supply them food, but it would need to be different than if it were a natural disaster. In that scenario, a food distribution center would be set up for people to pick up food as needed, but with a virus the exact opposite would need to be done to avoid contamination.
Shepherd said he and other school officials have discussed using the bus routing system to map students who need food and deliver it to their front doors.
“These are just one of dozens if not hundreds of scenarios we are trying to plan for so we can be prepared,” Shepherd said. “We’re sorting out the details on how we could distribute food. I think it’s all about scenario planning so we don’t have to crisis-manage down the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.