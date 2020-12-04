It might sound like a funny name, but it’s a serious new tool to help Victoria school district ensure the well-being of students online.
The district is implementing Gaggle, a security management system, to help protect students who are using district resources to communicate electronically.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the school district has a large number of students who are learning virtually. These students use email, chat rooms, and video chats as part of their learning experience to communicate with other students and their teachers.
Gaggle is designed to review the content of students’ communications and report back to the district any communications which appear to be inappropriate or indicate a student might be considering unsafe conduct either impacting them self or others.
“As public schools across the nation have been forced into virtual education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these types of safety management systems are widely utilized to protect students,” explained Technology Director Greg Dandio. “Content is reviewed via Artificial Intelligence and any content which does not meet specific criteria is never seen by a human reviewer.“
Gaggle was chosen as the preferred platform for this additional security measure because it best aligns with the technologies the district is using to support virtual learning. While no system is 100% guaranteed, Gaggle will significantly improve student safety at the district and ensure that school leaders are made aware of any concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.