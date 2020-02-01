Victoria school officials are looking to redraw attendance boundaries as housing trends shift in the city.
As school officials review attendance boundaries, students from Vickers and Schorlemmer elementary schools may be reassigned to a different elementary campus, said Gregory Bonewald, deputy superintendent of operations.
A task force was created to review the district’s options for attendance boundary, or zone, changes. They began meeting in September and will make a recommendation to the school board. To develop proposed rezoning, the task force of community members reviewed enrollment data and demographic numbers.
Templeton Demographics reviewed the schools’ current enrollment and projections for the next five years in conjunction with current and developing housing subdivisions. In the demographic report, it found several schools in the northwest area are experiencing growing pains.
“We have experienced over the last several years a migration of where students are living,” Bonewald said. “We are experiencing growth in the number of students in the northwest portion of our school district.”
The enrollment report shows the trends in enrollment, which is actually trending down, Bonewald said.
“The district as a whole is not growing right now, and it’s not projected to grow,” Bonewald said. “It’s projected to be fairly flat over the next 10 years.”
The conversations surrounding rezoning is not about growth, but it is about moving students from one school to another to better use district resources, he said.
Elementary school zoning
Bonewald said there are several planned and future subdivisions to be built in north Victoria that are zoned for elementary schools that are well past their student capacity. Because of the growing area, the school district needs to adjust its attendance zones.
“Elementary (schools) is where we are feeling the pain of that,” he said.
Vickers Elementary School is currently at 108% capacity with 560 students, according to demographic reports. The school has a 515 student capacity.
Schorlemmer Elementary School is at 120% capacity with 566 students, and it has a capacity of 471, according to demographic reports.
“That doesn’t mean that kids are sitting on top of kids,” Bonewald said. “We define capacity for elementary campuses based on the programming we want to be able to offer to all kids regardless of what elementary they go to.”
Schools with higher capacities have to take rooms that could be used as technology or science labs and use them as general classrooms instead. Classroom sizes are capped by the state at 22 students to every one teacher in kindergarten through fourth grade.
The northwest schools will continue to overfill unless the district redraws its attendance lines, Bonewald explained.
“We’re overcrowded in some,” he said. “We have lower enrollment in some other campuses that have space.”
In three years, Vickers will reach 118% capacity with 608 students, and Schorlemmer will reach 131% capacity with 621 students.
In five years years, Vickers will reach 124% capacity with 641 students, and Schorlemmer will reach 137% capacity with 648 students.
Meanwhile in the southeast Dudley and O’Connor elementary schools are well below capacity, and they are projected to stay that way for the next five years, according to demographic reports.
“The goal is to find a plan that more equitably utilizes our campuses,” Bonewald said. “We are efficiently using our campuses at 90%-100%.”
The campuses each have different student capacities because of when and how the schools were built. Schools that were built about the same time tend to have similar capacities.
Bonewald said it will be difficult to disperse the students across the district because of the growth happening in one area.
“Just geographically, we have a really large school district in terms of area, but we have campuses that have been here for a long time that are very close together,” he said. “When you look at where these campuses are located, it can become quite challenging.”
Several primary schools are blocks from one another such as Shields and Crain elementary schools, which are a mile from one another.
Middle school zoning
The capacity pains are not limited to primary schools.
Cade Middle School has also surpassed its capacity. It peaks at 115% capacity with 878 students in its 760-student school. It is expected to remain over capacity for the next five years if adjustments are not made, Bonewald said.
Meanwhile, Patti Welder and Stroman middle schools operate below 85% capacity in the southern parts of the district.
“Fixing the elementary problem can potentially help this, and it really depends upon how the feeder pattern is defined within the school district,” Bonewald said.
Part of the problem is feeder pattern into the middle schools from the elementary schools. Currently, four primary schools filter into Cade while three schools filter into Patti Welder, which has a larger capacity.
The school district currently operates on a “pure-feeder pattern,” which means that a particular school feeds into another school without splitting the campus. Elementary schools are also part of the pure feeder pattern, which is uncommon.
“It’s rare to have a pure feeder pattern from elementary to middle school,” Bonewald said. “It doesn’t mean it’s not possible, but it’s rare.”
Bonewald said the community task force will review possible changes into the feeder patterns to alleviate some issues with Cade. The feeder patterns will not be changed from middle school to high school, Bonewald said. The high schools have an East and West split, and the growth is happening in the north.
“This conversation is not going away,” Bonewald said. “We have to consider what are the options to address capacity and utilization.”
Zoning task force
The attendance zone conversation began last year when the Efficiency and Resource Management Task Force recommended to the board they review zoning needs every three years, Bonewald said. That is when the board created the zoning task force to review the district’s current needs.
“It doesn’t mean we would change attendance zones every three years but that we would analyze that data and where our community is projected to move,” Bonewald said.
The last time attendance zones were adjusted was 10 years ago when Victoria East and West high schools were built.
Task force member Kody Chandler, 35, serves on the zoning task force and the bond planning task force, which are closely intertwined, he said.
Chandler has lived in Victoria since 2011 and his wife is the principal at Schorlemmer Elementary School.
“We have to acknowledge there are going to be people affected,” he said. “The focus is always on kids and what is best for them.”
He said he hopes the zoning changes may help families by rezoning them to a school closer to their homes.
In 2016, the school district had a bond proposal that community members denied, and the feedback the district received said many of the things requested were unnecessary, Chandler said.
By rezoning, they hope to alleviate some of the issues the bond proposal looked to fix, such as upgrades to Cade Middle School.
The school district will conduct two public forums at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 to gauge public input before presenting proposed changes to the board during its Feb. 20 meeting. The board will have a two-hour work session during the meeting to discuss the district’s attendance zone options.
