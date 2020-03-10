Victoria school district Superintendent Quintin Shepherd will appear live on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page to discuss the district's actions to avoid COVID-19.
The conversation is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. The video will be posted afterward to VictoriaAdvocate.com, and a written version will appear in Wednesday's Advocate and online.
If you have questions for Shepherd, please post them to this article before the scheduled interview.
