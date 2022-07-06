The Victoria ISD Talent, Acquisition, Support, and Retention (TASR) Department will host a second job fair to fill the remaining open positions for the 2022-2023 school year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at the Career & Technology Institute Mall, 104 Profit Drive.
Parking will be available on the right side of the administration building. Attendees can enter through the double glass doors.
TASR held its first job fair in mid-June, which drew over 120 attendees. Around 40 attendees were hired on-site. The STEM Middle School Academy (formally Stroman STEM Academy & Middle School) made nine on-site offers to candidates and the custodial department made offers to applicants at the job fair for 13 positions. Multiple other departments and campuses in attendance also made on-site offers.
The July 20 job fair will focus on filling the following positions: custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, secondary math and science teachers, elementary teachers, and elementary and secondary special education positions.
Departments and campuses will be at the job fair to meet with applicants and host on-site interviews. A computer lab will be available for attendees to complete the online job applications and TASR staff will also be on hand to assist with the application process should an applicant desire help. Applicants for these district vacancies are encouraged to bring a flash drive with their resume as well as paper copies and work contact references. All are welcome to attend.
If you have any interest in teaching, already hold a bachelor’s degree of any kind, and are willing to join an Alternative Teaching Certification Program to work on certification, we would love the chance to speak with you about open positions, opportunities we have available and how alternative certification works.
In May, the Victoria ISD Board of Trustees approved salary increases, making good on its promise to continue to make competitive pay a priority in order to attract and retain the finest staff for students. In January, the Victoria ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time retention and acquisition stipend for district staff up to $3,000 for the 2022-2023 school year. To review the Stipend Plan, visit www.VISD.net/stipends.
Apply at any time.
Get a head start. You don’t need to wait until the day of the job fair to complete the job application, visit www.visd.net/jobs.
If you have any questions about the job fair, please do not hesitate to contact the TASR office of Victoria ISD at 361-788-9228.
