As local health agencies continue rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria school district is ensuring teachers and staff have the opportunity to receive it.
The Victoria Public Health Department has reserved two days in March for school and child care workers in Victoria to get their COVID-19 vaccine, a Moderna first dose.
“We are eager and prepared to get our education and child care community vaccinated and protected against COVID-19, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Health Director. “The educators and staff are critical and essential members of the community that we must protect against the virus. This has been an incredibly challenging year for us all, but especially for all of these men and women. We are excited to do what we can to help them make their jobs that much safer.”
Under Phase 1B, Texas prioritizes vaccines for people 65 years of age and older and people 16 years of age and older with underlying medical conditions, as well as teachers and school staff who ensure that Texas children can learn in a safe environment.
“We are beyond excited to be able to announce this great news for our staff,” said Superintendent Quintin Shepherd. “Our teachers have given a super-human effort over this past year through the pandemic, and we are so happy to finally bring safety to them moving forward. We are also tremendously grateful to the health department for helping prioritize our VISD staff.”
