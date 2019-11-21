Victoria ISD will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Schools will be closed Nov. 25-29 and classes will reconvene Dec. 2.
"Families enjoy the longer time off for travel," Victoria ISD spokeswoman Shawna Currie said.
The Thanksgiving break has been a week long for the past few years, but it changes depending on the academic calendar, which the school board approves, Currie said.
Students will be off again on Dec. 20 until Jan. 8 for the winter break. The district will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.