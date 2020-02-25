About 450 Victoria elementary and middle school students will attend a new campus in the fall.
School board members approved 5-1 to redraw attendance boundaries during a special meeting Tuesday.
Board member Bret Baldwin voted against the changes.
“In the interest of the district and the students, we should look at postponing,” he said.
Baldwin explained there are strategies the district has not tried, such as opening a magnet school or adopting a bond, and redrawing attendance lines should be looked at later.
Board member Kevin VanHook was not present for the vote.
(tncms-inline)1232471609912348673[0](/tncms-inline)
Students will be shuffled southward to make room for the growing capacities at Vickers and Schrolemmer elementary schools and Cade Middle School in the northwest of Victoria. There are no changes at the high school level.
The attendance lines could move as many as 550 students, but about 158 students are eligible for a grandfather clause.
Other board members in attendance said redrawing attendance lines needs to be done now to fix the current capacity issues.
“I don’t see rezoning as a silver bullet that will fix everything,” board president Tami Keeling said. “You can always find an excuse to wait, but our students are in the desks now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.