The Victoria school board unanimously approved its 2020-21 tax rate.
The board approved the $1.1899 tax rate per $100 assessment during a regular meeting Thursday evening. The tax rate includes 99.64 cents to go to the maintenance and operations fund and 22.35 cents to the interest and sinking fund.
Delays came in the approval of the item when board member Bret Baldwin tried to amend the tax rate with a two-cents lower debt service tax rate.
“It’s an issue of working through it and perhaps I don't understand it,” Baldwin said. “For me, there are a lot of unanswered questions.”
Baldwin made several motions to amend the rate, but each attempt died without a second motion.
The decrease Baldwin recommended would be a loss in revenue for the district.
“Those two pennies would be an immediate relief to our taxpayers but at the loss of tens of millions of dollars in savings for the district,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said.
The board’s tax rate was a decrease from the current tax rate, which was $1.1935 per $100 property assessment.
“The board needs to keep in mind, we always need to remember what is best for the kids,” board member Ross Mansker urged his fellow board members. “What’s best for the kids is we keep good teachers.”
The tax rate had to be approved unanimously to qualify for a “fifth penny,” which the state allows under HB3. The penny is essential for the budget because without it the district looks at a loss of about $1.7 million, said Greg Bonewald, deputy superintendent of operations.
“We are proposing a budget that does not give us much wiggle room as we move into an uncertain year,” Bonewald explained to the board.
Because of the unanimous approval of the tax rate, the board was able to approve a stipend for district employees. The stipend item passed 6-1 with Baldwin voting against it..
The approved stipend will allocate $1,000 to full-time employees and $500 to part-time employees. Half the stipend will be given in September and the other half will be distributed in March.
The employee retention stipends account for nearly $1.8 million of the 2020-21 budget.
Baldwin said he voted against the stipend because he wanted to see a salary increase and didn’t feel a stipend was enough.
“I never really liked stipends,” Baldwin said. “I think they tell our teachers they aren't as valued as I think they should be.”
The other board members agreed with Baldwin in wanting employee raises, but the budget did not allow for a salary increase.
“We all want to give the teachers a raise,” board member Estella De Los Santos said. “We just can't with the numbers being what they are.”
Board president Kevin VanHook agreed that a raise would have been the best option.
“This is the best thing that we can do for our teachers,” VanHook said. “This beats nothing. They deserve something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.