After a three-hour meeting, the Victoria school board had not reached a vote on its tax rate by 9:15 p.m.
The board discussed a proposed tax rate of $1.1899 per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed tax rate includes 99.64 cents to go to the maintenance and operations fund and 22.35 cents to the interest and sinking fund.
The tax rate has to be approved unanimously to qualify for a “fifth penny,” which the state allows under HB3. The penny is essential for the budget because without it the district is projected to lose about $1.7 million, said Greg Bonewald, deputy superintendent of operations.
“We are proposing a budget that does not give us much wiggle room as we move into an uncertain year,” Bonewald explained to the board.
The board approved a stipend for district employees, but the item is dependent on the approval of the proposed tax rate. The item passed 6-1 with board member Bret Baldwin voting against the item.
The approved stipend will allocate $1,000 to full-time employees and $500 to part-time employees. Half the stipend will be handed out in September 2020 and the other half will be distributed in March 2021.
The employee retention stipends account for nearly $1.8 million of the 2020-21 budget.
Baldwin said he voted against the stipend because he wanted to see a salary increase and didn’t feel a stipend was enough.
“I never really liked stipends,” Baldwin said. “I think they tell our teachers they aren’t as valued as I think they should be.”
The other board members agreed with Baldwin in wanting employee raises, but the budget did not allow for a salary increase.
“We all want to give the teachers a raise,” board member Estella De Los Santos said. “We just can’t with the numbers being what they are.”
