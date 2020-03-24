The Victoria school board granted full powers to Superintendent Quintin Shepherd to do what he sees fit as the district navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board met for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the pandemic and approved the item 6-0. Ross Mansker was absent from the meeting. Attendance inside the boardroom was capped at 10 people to maintain social distancing standards.
“This is very, very important that we allow this to move forward so people are paid and items are procured,” board president Tami Keeling said. “This gives (Shepherd) the flexibility to act quickly.”
The board can suspend the resolution at any time, or it will be suspended when face-to-face instruction reconvenes, Keeling said.
Shepherd updated the board on the district’s progress since learning it will move away from face-to-face regulation last week.
Teachers returned to campuses Monday to rebuild their curriculums for the last nine weeks of the school year. Shepherd said their efforts so far have been “superhuman.”
“(Their work) has just beyond comprehensive and frankly beyond description,” he said.
He said next week food distribution will adjust to better fit the needs of students. Food pick ups will be held Monday, Wednesday Friday instead of daily starting Monday.
Students will pick up breakfast and lunch for the day pick and the next day’s meals. Friday pickup will include breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re going to try and expand our food options if at all possible,” Shepherd said.
The meals are paid for through federal funds, and the district will also look at reimbursements from the USDA, Shepherd said.
Another obstacle the district is facing is technology and access to the internet, Shepherd told the board.
“I didn’t know how difficult that would be families including our teachers,” he said. “If we’re going to do digital education, we need to make sure every student has access to that education.”
Shepherd said he has started looking into hotspot options by price checking and ensuring all students are within its coverage area. There are several providers that are offering 60 days of free internet, but Shepherd found some students don’t live within that coverage area.
It was planned that students could pick up their needed devices on Thursday, but that will not happen at this point, Shepherd said. Those devices will most likely be distributed next week.
The board approved 6-0 to temporarily deviate from legal and local policies related to instruction.
The vote approved to disband current grading policies, distribution of progress reports and adjust class ranking procedures. The policies and procedures were disbanded for the remainder of the school year.
While the district wants to continue the educational process as closely as possible, the reality is that it will need a different grading system to account for the change in instruction, according to the resolution
Teachers will be monitoring students daily and will be communicating with both students and parents throughout this period. Waiving progress reports will allow more flexibility with staff, according to the resolution.
Senior class rankings have already been calculated and will not be affected, Shepherd said.
The board also approved 6-0 to postpone its May 2 election to Nov. 3.
Two seats are up for reelection: Districts 5 and 3. Keeling, District 5 board member, is unopposed. Bret Baldwin, District 3 incumbent, faces opponent Rick Streeter.
The board was able to postpone the election after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation last week allowing it.
By postponing the election, the district will avoid further spread of COVID-19 and save money, Keeling said.
“This is the right thing to do right now to keep everyone safe,” she said.
