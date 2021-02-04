The Victoria school board firmed up bond details that will be voted on Feb. 9.
The Victoria school board members discussed the community feedback the district received regarding a $156.8 million bond proposal during a special meeting Thursday. The board did not vote on any items, but members discussed the language that could be seen on the May ballot.
It was agreed that the board would vote on the proposed bond as presented by the bond planning task force in January. No amendments or changes were made.
On Feb. 9, the board will vote on placing the bond on the ballot. If approved, Victoria voters would vote on the bond May 1.
The proposed bond calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School for $73.7 million and Mission Valley Elementary School for $23 million. It also includes district wide repairs for $58.4 million and the addition of playgrounds at all elementary schools for $1.5 million.
The Stroman rebuild accounts for 47% of the bond funds. District repairs makeup 37% of the bond. The Mission Valley rebuild accounts for 15% of the bond. The remaining 1% of the bond funds would go to playgrounds.
Six of the seven board members favored using the bond task force proposal as it was presented.
Board member Bret Baldwin hesitated on siding with other board members and asked that district administration are careful and specific with how they word the possible ballot item, he said.
“I don’t think there is anybody in the community that doesn’t want the best for the kids,” Baldwin said. “But, there is always the cost and the impact.”
He wanted it to be clear to voters what that impact would be, he said.
Board president Mike Mercer said he wanted to leave bond proposal wording provided by the task force. What the bond planning task force did was a “masterpiece,” he said.
“I do think they deserve everything we can give them,” he said. “I also know education is not free.”
Board member Tami Keeling said the timing has been a vocal issue among the public. She noted that if voters approve the bond, tax rates won’t increase until next year.
“By the time this comes to you, we will be in 2022,” she said. “The COVID situation is going to pass.”
The bond task force spent months creating the bond proposal and the board should keep the same language, Keeling said.
“I really think this proposal by the bond planning task force is the question the community wants to have right now,” she said. “The bond, in my mind, is a question a community asks of itself.”
