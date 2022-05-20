On Thursday, the Victoria school board appointed Tonya Patterson, Ed.D, as the principal of Victoria West High School; Denise Moreno as the principal for Stroman STEM Academy; Yasmina St. Jean as the principal of Crain Elementary; and Mandi Prichard as the principal of Mission Valley Elementary.
Patterson joins the Victoria Independent School District with more than 15 years of education experience after spending the last eight years with the Alvin school district, most recently serving as the principal of Rodeo Palms Junior High School.
Patterson holds a Bachelor of Arts in biological sciences, double Master of Science in biological science and environmental sciences: chemistry, and a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Patterson's primary duties will include directing and managing instruction programs and supervising operations at a campus level, providing leadership to ensure high standards of instructional service, overseeing compliance with district policies, the success of instructional programs, and operating all campus activities.
Moreno comes back to the Victoria school district with two decades of education experience, most recently as the principal of Falfurrias Junior High School.
She was previously with Victoria's school district as the principal of Patti Welder Middle School and Shields Elementary. Moreno holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Education in educational leadership from the University of Houston-Victoria.
“VISD is excited to have Ms. Patterson and Ms. Moreno as leaders of our secondary campuses,” said Jake Salcines, executive director of Secondary Student Learning and Talent Development. “Their knowledge of curriculum, ability to effectively lead teams, passion for providing opportunities for all students, and experiences in a variety of secondary areas will help VISD continue to grow.”
St. Jean has more than a decade of educational experience, all of which has occurred at Victoria's school district after beginning her teaching career at Shields Elementary. Most recently, she served as the assistant principal of Vickers Elementary for the last four years.
St. Jean holds a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies and a Master of Education in administration and supervision from the University of Houston-Victoria.
St. Jean was named the Region 3 assistant principal of the year for 2020-2021 and the TEPSA president-elect for 2021-2022.
Prichard has most recently served as the assistant principal of Shields Elementary and previously at F.W. Gross Elementary. She has ore than 12 years of educational experience, most of which has been with Victoria's school district. Prichard holds a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies from Texas A&M University and a Master of Education in educational leadership from Lamar University.
“Ms. St. Jean is a compassionate leader that has high expectations and a clear vision for Crain Elementary, and Ms. Prichard brings energy, enthusiasm and innovative ideas that will serve Mission Valley Elementary well,” said Tammy Garza, executive director of Elementary Student Learning & Talent Development. “Their supportive nature and passion for excellence will be a great asset to the students, staff, and families, and their instructional leadership and collaborative style will promote continued excellence for the students, staff and community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.