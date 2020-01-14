The Victoria school board will discuss next year’s academic calendar during its regular meeting on Thursday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the district’s academic building, 102 Profit Drive.
Two calendar options will be presented to the board.
Calendar A has school starting on Aug. 12 and ending on May 27, 2021. This calendar offers a full week off for Thanksgiving break and two weeks at Christmas and another week for spring break.
Students will also have Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, MLK Day, President’s Day and Good Friday off.
School starts on Aug. 19 on Calendar B and it ends on May 28. This calendar allows a three-day break for Thanksgiving, two weeks at Christmas and a week for spring break.
Students will have Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, MLK Day and Good Friday off from school.
The board will vote on which calendar to use for the 2020-21 school year.
Board members will also review for possible approval the Systems of Great Schools early resignation incentive program.
The program offers cash stipend incentives for employees to notify the district of their retirement or resignation early.
If an employee notifies the district by Feb. 1, they will receive a $500 stipend. If they notify the district by Feb. 29, they will receive a $250 stipend.
