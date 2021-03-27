The Victoria school district proposed a $156.8 million bond for the May 1 ballot. The proposal looks to rebuild two campuses and address district-wide repairs. In a four-part series, the Advocate will explore the bond proposal and what it means for the community.
At Mission Valley Elementary School, parent Kimberly Copenhaver Ramirez smelled stale, dirty water while on campus.
The dirty water smell comes from an outdated sewer system, which struggles even more when rain falls on the campus.
“Mission Valley has been overlooked for many years,” Ramirez said.
The last time Mission Valley Elementary School was improved was in the 1990s, and it has not yet been brought into the 21st century. It’s one of the reasons Victoria school district officials made it a part of a $156.8 million bond package on the May 1 ballot.
But not all residents share Ramirez’s opinion regarding the multimillion-dollar bond.
For many residents, the issue is about the timing. Some think May is too soon after the failed 2017 bond election. Others say it is long overdue, and now is the time for change.
Ramirez said she would love to see a new Mission Valley campus for the tight-knit community outside of town.
Ramirez hears people complain about maintenance not being done at the campus, but it has. The nearly 100-year-old campus still functions — although the building is outdated and struggles to keep up with the technological needs of the students and faculty.
A concern Ramirez had with the campus was the open structure. The mother of two has feared for her children’s safety because classrooms opened directly outside. The open campus also leaves her third grader walking in the cold and rain to eat lunch and use the restroom.
“I know that she's cold,” she said. “When it's cold in the winter, it's cold to go to lunch.”
Victoria residents will vote on the $156.8 million bond proposal May 1. If passed, the bond would rebuild Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary School. District-wide repairs would also be addressed.
The $156.8 million bond would increase the district’s Interest and Sinking tax rate by $0.075 per $100 assessed valuation, according to the bond proposal. That would amount to about $75 annually for a home valued at $100,000.
The bond would take 30 years to pay off, district spokeswoman Ashley Scott said.
“The (interest and sinking) tax rate is set annually by a public school district’s board of trustees to ensure the school district can pay its annual bond debt obligation,” Scott said.
Too soon?
State experts, like Jeff Clemmons, said school bonds should be considered when a need is shown in the community. The state has no recommended timeline for those considerations.
School district officials should look at possible bond proposals when facilities become too old to maintain, or if there is a tax base that can afford it, said Clemmons, who is the Texas Association of School Board’s Division's director of facility services.
“Every school district is so different in so many ways,” Clemmons said.
One consideration is the burden a bond could put on local taxpayers. Some districts have the tax base and community growth that would require a routine bond, while others don’t have those needs, Clemmons said.
Victoria's school district is like any other district. Its officials discuss and propose bonds when they see a need, and the community determines whether it wants the bond through an election.
Some other factors to consider regarding a bond are the age and conduction of facilities and the funds available for maintenance, Clemmons said.
Mission Valley, the second oldest school in the state, was originally built in 1937 and was last updated in 1990, according to a facilities report. Stroman Middle School was built in 1967 and was last updated in 1999.
In order to do large improvements, a bond is the best option, Clemmons said.
Victoria residents last passed a bond in 2007. The $141.2 million bond covered the building of five campuses, including Victoria East and West high schools, two elementary schools and a middle school; the Fine Arts Center; and the Aquatic Center.
In 2015, Clemmons, as a TASB official, conducted the district’s facilities assessment, which led to the 2017 bond proposal. TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit, statewide educational association that serves and represents local Texas school boards.
The assessment showed then that the district had $240-million worth of needed improvements, he said. The need for those improvements, he suspects, have not gone away.
The 2017 bond sought $159 million to rebuild four campuses, including Mission Valley and Stroman. It also looked to establish a multi-activity complex. The item failed on the November 2017 ballot, months after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on the area.
Clemmons said he works with many districts, and Victoria's school district does a “great job” maintaining its facilities, but there are some needed repairs that can’t be fixed with the district’s funding because the costs are too high.
For example, industrial HVAC systems have an average life of 15 years, Clemmons said. Victoria's school district has maintained the systems beyond their shelf life and are in need of updates. It costs about $50,000 to replace one 10-ton unit.
“That’s a teacher’s salary,” Clemmons said. “They have to keep money in the classroom as much as possible.”
The May 1 bond proposal calls for $58.4 million to go toward district-wide repairs. Those repairs include HVAC updates across the district.
A concern for the community is the costly bond price tag and a decrease in campuses being built compared to previous bonds.
Clemmons said a bond price increase is normal. The construction industry sees a 5-10% price escalation a year, and that will be reflected in a bond package.
“It’s hard for the taxpayer homeowner to understand,” he said. “People think they can build a school for what they build a home for, and they are two completely different facilities and have completely different requirements.”
Today, schools cost about $250-$300 a square foot to construct, Clemmons said.
Everything that goes into a school is regulated, and that contributes to the higher price tag, Clemmons said.
“There is nothing on school grounds that are not regulated,” he said. “That comes with a cost.”
Teacher salaries
Residents are split on the proposed $156.8 million bond.
Emmett Alvarez, who said he was against the bond in 2017, is against the current bond proposal. Alvarez is a Victoria resident and managing editor at Revista de Victoria, a local bilingual newspaper.
“After the last bond failed, which I did not support, I thought the voters had communicated very clearly that we needed to address teacher pay,” Alvarez said.
A TASB salary study showed Victoria teachers are underpaid by about $3,700 annually at market value.
Bonds cannot address teacher raises because payroll comes out of a district’s maintenance and operation fund. Bonds are paid through the district’s interest and sinking fund.
Alvarez said the teacher raises should have been addressed three years ago before the board discussed another bond proposal.
Aside from teacher raises, Alvarez said, the maintenance department could be doing a better job at addressing older facilities. The district has not demonstrated that it can maintain its current facilities, yet it is asking for new campuses, he said.
District growth
District growth, which Victoria has not seen in recent years, is another consideration for the bond.
“I think you have to justify a bond with growth,” Alvarez said. “The district is not growing. It's been on the decline.”
The district has seen a slight enrollment decline over the past couple years. Most recently, it reported a 2% drop.
Alvarez said the district has done a great job being transparent with the bond planning task force, but more community input was needed before adding it to the May 1 ballot.
“They rushed it for the sake of an election calendar over a community interest calendar,” he said.
Bond Planning
Bethany Castro, a bond planning task force member and active member of the Southside Community Coalition, said the bond proposal came from the community and is needed. Castro is also a member of Building Our Futures Together, a group formed to advocate for the 2021 bond proposal.
“I really feel like I have a lot of confidence that this is the best proposition to be placed in front of our community with the most urgent needs included,” she said. “Now is the right time because this school district has been working to create the perfect bond for two years now.”
There needs to be a sense of urgency when looking at this bond, she said. Stroman and Mission Valley are not in good shape, and it needs to be addressed.
Castro said she would like to see the community talking about bonds more regularly. As a teacher, she has worked at districts, big and small, that discussed bonds every six years.
Districts like Wichita Falls' school district have reviewed six bond proposals since 2002. It proposed two bond propositions in 2002 and again in 2004, which failed. It did pass bonds in 2006, 2015 and 2020. The district has about 14,000 students enrolled.
At Victoria's school district, it has passed three bonds since 1989. It held bond elections in 1989, 1998 and 2007, which all passed.
“It’s time to consider our community’s investment in our facilities,” Castro said. “It’s time for some real movement to happen.”
