With Saturday's election rapidly approaching, a community bond discussion will take place at Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St. in Victoria, at 7:30 a.m. Friday with a focus on the bond's economic impact.
Bill Wendlandt, a local property manager and businessman, said all community members are welcome to attend.
On Saturday, the community will vote on whether to approve a $156.8 million school district bond proposal, which would rebuild Stroman Middle and Mission Valley Elementary schools and pay for district-wide repairs and playgrounds at every elementary school campus.
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
At the informal Vela Farms event, Wendlandt, who supports the bond, said he hopes to chat with community members about the proposal's potential economic upsides.
"Obviously, the bond is to repair and replace schools," he said. "Really, there's so much more to it. No one got to talking about the economic impact of a project of this nature and size."
