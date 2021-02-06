Mission Valley Elementary School teacher Joycelyn Drozd sees her campus as home.
Drozd, a fifth-grade math and science teacher, attended Mission Valley Elementary School as a student and when she returned about nine years ago to teach, it felt like coming home, she said.
“I do feel like we do need a new school, but it makes me really sad that they are going to demolish the old school,” she said.
On Tuesday, the Victoria school board will determine whether a $156.8 million bond proposal will be added to the May ballot. The bond proposal calls for the rebuild of Mission Valley Elementary School, the district’s oldest campus.
Mission Valley Elementary School, the second oldest school in the state, would be rebuilt with a $23-million price tag.
The bond proposal also calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School for $73.7 million, which is 47% of the bond funds. Bond funds would go toward district-wide repairs including updating heating and air conditioning systems, plumbing, electrical and safety measures for $58.4 million. Playgrounds would be added to every elementary campus for $1.5 million.
The bond proposal comes from a bond planning task force made of community members and district employees. A bond can be used for capital improvement projects and can’t go toward employee salaries.
Mission Valley was originally built in 1937 and was last updated in 1990, according to a facilities report. Stroman Middle School was built in 1967 and was last updated in 1999.
The elementary school campus is an open campus with classrooms and bathrooms that open directly outside. The hallways of the campus are strips of cement with a tin roof covering.
Students and teachers enjoy the open campus concept because it allows outdoor learning, Amsler siad. It is one of the campus’ strengths, but it can also be a huge disadvantage, Mission Valley Principal Eric Amsler said.
“If it’s raining and the wind is blowing they are getting wet,” Amsler said. “That’s the number one safety hazard is not having the enclosed hallways with weather. “
The campus experiences drainage problems when it rains, Amsler said.
Amsler said the current facilities don’t support the growth the campus has seen. When Amsler started as principal, the campus had 180 students, and it has grown to 260 in those seven years.
The growth has been sustained over the past several decades with portable buildings. The campus is functional but not sustainable, Amsler said. As classroom sizes grow on campus, the facilities remain the same. Current classrooms are not up to the Texas Education Agency’s square footage standard per student, which is 30 square feet per student at the elementary level.
The principal would like to see a new building for his campus, and he hopes that would come with outdoor learning integrated, he said.
“Our students deserve much better,” he said.
Drozd, the teacher from Mission Valley, attended Stroman in the late ‘70s when it was a high school, she said. To this day, she still has pride for both campuses. The main office of Mission Valley used to be Drozd’s fourth grade classroom. Not much has changed structurally, she said.
“I feel like we have been putting Band-Aids on things for many years,” she said. “That's hard for me. I would hate to see that school change at all.”
Drozd said she knows the campuses need to be replaced, but it is hard to see her childhood memories torn down.
“I still have a lot of school pride,” she said. “It would be hard to see it change, but I know change is inevitable.”
On Thursday, the school board met to discuss community opinions that were gathered by the district’s administration through meetings and a ThoughtExchange, a virtual opinion sharing site.
The proposal comes with strong opinions on both sides of the aisle. Some see the bond as a much needed capital improvement project while others balk at the hefty price tag.
Some top opinions against the bond in the ThoughtExchange included “With the loss of jobs why would people want to vote on a bond that normally would raise taxes? We need to look at budgets of all VISD schools and employees before going forward with a bond. There is always wasteful spending that can be removed.”
On the other side of the issue, “Teachers and other staff must have access to facilities which are up to date and equipped with the latest educational features. They cannot adequately educate students otherwise.”
Life-long Victoria resident Jack Daniels, 64, said he hasn’t made his mind up on whether he is for or against the bond proposal, but he has concerns.
“It doesn't go far enough,” he said. “We’re only working on two campuses.”
Daniels said the $156.8 million price tag causes some of his concerns when that will go to building only two schools. There are many facilities at the district that need repairing, he noted.
For instance, the football stadium is in terrible shape and other campuses like Liberty and Shields Elementary School are in dire need of repairs, he said.
“I feel like it doesn't do enough,” he said. “It doesn't go far enough. I feel like almost half the money is going to one campus.”
Daniels said he would like to see the district maintain its buildings more efficiently, but for now large repairs need to be done district-wide.
“I see a great need,” he said. “I just don't think we are doing enough.”
