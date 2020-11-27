Beginning Monday, Victoria school district's meal distribution schedule for remote students will be changing to Mondays and Thursdays. Weekend meals will be included with the Thursday distribution, according to a news release from the school district.
Pick up locations are at:
- Crain Elementary, 2706 N. Azalea St., 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.; cafeteria is located in the building nearest the teacher parking lot on the north side of the school.
- Chandler Elementary, 5105 Guy Grant Road, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.; cafeteria is located by entering the campus off of Salem Road Bus Entry drive. The cafeteria is at the end of the building.
- O'Connor Elementary, 3402 Bobolink St., 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.; cafeteria is located past the school entrance and turn right at the end of the building.
“Meal Pick Up” signs will be posted to assist parents with locating the meal pickup area at each location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.