Victoria school district received a $125,000 Blended Learning Planning Grant.
The grant will be used to create the Math Innovation Zones at Hopkins Elementary School and Patti Welder Middle School, according to a district news release. The district may also be eligible for continued funding in the amount of $100,000 during the first year of implementation.
Math Innovation Zones is a four-year process to design, launch, scale and sustain a high-quality blended learning model in math throughout a K-8 feeder pattern.
Blended learning is when students learn in at least part through online with some element of student control, at least part brick and mortar learning and modified learning paths within a course. Blended learning combines face to face instruction with online learning by leveraging technology to assist teachers, according to the news release.
“VISD is working toward creating multiple learning pathways for students and teachers to inspire and empower their teaching and learning so that students and teachers may develop “their” genius,” explained Melissa Correll, VISD’s Director of Innovation in the release. “By offering a technology-rich learning environment with a blended learning pathway we will increase equity of access in our district by allowing student and teachers choice in their preferred path, pace and place.”
Planning for the Math Innovation Zones at Hopkins Elementary School and Patti Welder Middle School will take place during the 2021-22 school year, with the blended learning model opening to students in the 2022-23 school year.
